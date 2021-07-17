Video: BS Yediyurappa gave this resolution concerning the resignation of Karnataka CM after assembly PM Modi

New Delhi: Karnataka Leader Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday brushed aside hypothesis about his resignation and mentioned that there’s no fact in it. Will go back. Yediyurappa on Friday met Top Minister Narendra Modi and mentioned pending works of the state, together with the Mekedatu venture at the Cauvery river.Additionally Learn – Gujarat Information: PM Modi proficient construction tasks to Gujarat, inaugurated a five-star lodge on the railway station, nature park

BS Yediyurappa advised journalists on the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, “Certainly not.” The Leader Minister mentioned that there’s no fact within the hearsay. Additionally Learn – PM Modi interacted with Leader Ministers from 6 states on the newest state of affairs of Corona in view of the 3rd wave

Yediyurappa is returning to Bengaluru nowadays after assembly the BJP leader and Union ministers. Yediyurappa on Friday met Top Minister Narendra Modi and mentioned pending works of the state, together with the Mekedatu venture at the Cauvery river. The assembly comes at a time when there may be hypothesis in political circles that Yeddyurappa is being got rid of from the put up of Leader Minister.

Karnataka Leader Minister B.S. Yediyurappa met BJP Nationwide President JP Nadda at his place of abode nowadays.

Leader Minister B.S. Yediyurappa met Protection Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi nowadays.

Some disgruntled BJP leaders in Karnataka were focused on Yeddyurappa and his circle of relatives over allegations of corruption and interference within the management, which has introduced the celebration and the federal government to a standstill. Every other segment of the celebration has been challenging the elimination of Yeddyurappa (79) making an allowance for his age and the want to provide a brand new leader ministerial face within the 2023 meeting elections.

On imaginable cupboard reshuffle, Yediyurappa had mentioned prior to assembly with the top minister, “If there may be any dialogue with senior celebration leaders on cupboard reshuffle or enlargement, I will be able to can help you know.”