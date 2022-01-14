Video: BSP employee Arshad Rana wept bitterly, stated – was once requested to prepare 50 lakhs …

BSP, Viral Video, UP election, polls, Meeting elections 2022, Information: This video is of BSP chief Arshad Rana, through which he’s noticed crying bitterly. BSP employee Arshad Rana weeps bitterly through claiming that he was once promised a price ticket for the UP elections. In spite of hanging up hoardings for the approaching elections, he was once denied price ticket on the remaining minute.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Muslim Private Regulation Board instructed Owaisi – do not divide Muslim votes

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BSP employee Arshad Rana bitterly cries claiming that he was once promised a price ticket in UP election handiest to be denied price ticket on the remaining second regardless of hanging up hoardings for the approaching polls %.twitter.com/DMe8mDHk2J – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

BSP employee Arshad Rana stated, I've been running for twenty-four years, was once officially declared candidate from Charthwal in 2018 (for 2002 UP elections), seeking to touch the celebration however no correct reaction isn't discovered. Has been requested to prepare 50 lakh rupees…. I've already paid round Rs 4.5 lakh.

#WATCH | I’ve been running for twenty-four years; was once officially declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls), had been seeking to get involved with celebration, no correct reaction; had been instructed to prepare Rs 50 lakhs…had already paid about Rs 4.5 lakh: BSP’s Arshad Rana %.twitter.com/iIRCOPQ9is – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

After this video of BSP employee Arshad Rana surfaced, the video has change into viral. At the eve of Uttar Pradesh elections, BSP employee Arshad Rana was once noticed crying bitterly claiming that he was once promised a price ticket for the UP elections. In spite of hanging up hoardings for the approaching elections, he was once denied price ticket on the remaining minute. Allow us to tell that BSP has declared its applicants for greater than 300 seats.