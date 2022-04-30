Video calls kill creativity, and it has to do with the fact that we look at our own face more

The social isolation to which The pandemic brought us, it also brought a lot of teleworking, a lot of digital entertainment (thus streaming platforms grew) and many video calls through various platforms. There a new term emerged that was Zoom fatigue or “zoomfatigue” of which even the founder of this company spoke.

All this has led researchers to study ways in which these changes in work can affect us. A few days ago we were already echoing that it is estimated that executives spend an average of almost 23 hours a week in them, which would be more than half of a standard working day. And that by avoiding many of those calls and replacing them with an email we gain health and time.

Now a joint study by the universities of Columbia and Stanford, in the United States, and published in the journal Nature, says that video calls kill innovation. And it is that “co-thinking of new ideas online are less effective than face-to-face“. When we are in a video call we focus more on the interlocutor and we ramble less.

Communication through the screen





Another study from Stanford University from 2021 said about this that when we are on a video call there are things that really bother us. Like seeing our faces, for example, which leads us to be very aware of ourselves. Or what non-verbal communication is more complicatedbecause we don’t always see the gestures of other people.

This means that in a video call we spend more concentration on things that really have nothing to do with work and there is where creativity escapes.

Despite this, the study authors also say that in most professional interactions, video calls do not differ substantially from an in-person encounter. It’s just a lower quality version. The topics covered are the same as if we were all in the same room or the feeling of connection is maintained.

A few days ago we also echoed a very interesting study on how notifications eat up the work day, in a report in which more than 10,000 workers responded about the problems of hybrid work.

The report says that “incessant notifications are one of the biggest distractions, as they make work difficult and overshadow the processes. More than half of workers feel compelled to respond to notifications immediately, and more than a third feel overwhelmed by constant alerts.