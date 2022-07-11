Video: Checo Pérez’s accident that left him out of the Austrian GP

George Russell had a brush with Checo, which caused the Mexican to leave the competition (Video: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

The Mexican pilot Sergio Czech Pérezdid not have a good result in the Austrian Grand Prix because since the start of the competition it had a accident con George Russellfrom Mercedes, and who later forced him to withdraw from the competition due to the damage suffered by his car, in addition to the fact that he did not manage to overcome the positions as he had done on previous occasions.

It all happened at start of the raceon the first round the single-seaters lined up in their starting positions. Czech started from the fifth positionso he tried to get closer to the podium places In order to defend his position for the rest of the race, he began his passing tactic.

But when met russell the panorama was complicated; Both vehicles paired up and began a fight for fourth place. The Mexican accelerated to catch up with Mercedes and inadvertently overtook him. However, the plan did not go as expected. Red Bull Racing driver because Russell hit him in the rear tire and took him off the track.

Despite his efforts to continue with the competition, the Mexican did not succeed and left the competition (Video: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

Both riders were going into turn four of the circuito Red Bull Ring when Pérez accelerated to pass the Briton on the outside of the corner. Sergio respected the space between the two cars to avoid a mishap, but he was unsuccessful.

Russell hit on Czechwhich caused the Mercedes car graze the rear right tire from the Mexican; As soon as both tires got stuck, Sergio was the most affected since he lost control of the vehicle.skidded and hit the gravel corner.

That accident led him to be late when he returned to the track he took last place in the race, a scenario that completely complicated Red Bull’s strategy. As soon as he had the mishap, he reported it to his team of mechanics and justified that the overtaking he was doing, in addition to giving Russell space, so he accused him of having harmed him, these were his words from the RB18:

Checo could not recover from his incident with Russell, so he left the competition (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

“You see it clearly, don’t you? With George? I gave him enough space.”

Due to the damage to his car, at the end of lap one made a stop at boxes to fix the front spoiler y change tires, opted for the hard ones in order to start his return to the race. Until that moment he marched in the last position.

Once he went out to the competition, he did his best to reach the penultimate place because as the laps passed came to have a difference of 43 secondsbut his car did not perform as expected and little by little lost speed until having a difference of one minute in relation to the penultimate place.

Sergio Pérez lost important points for the F1 Drivers’ Championship (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The laps went by and he could not recover, even the commissioners of the formula 1 for they showed him a black and white flag by having exceeded speed limits on different occasions.

It was not until lap 26 when he re-entered boxes to permanently withdraw from the competition. He was unable to recover from the accident on the first lap and his vehicle did not perform as expected as on previous occasions, so He decided to end his participation in Austria with only 26 laps run.

With such a result, Czech Pérez lost important points for the drivers championshipa condition that was used by Charles Leclerc, of Ferrari, who surpassed him with 170 units totals and left Guadalajara with 151 points.

