Video: Checo Pérez’s father’s celebration with Tom Cruise at the British GP

Checo Pérez was in 2nd place on the podium and his father starred in an emotional celebration with the actor and Lewis Hamilton’s father (Video: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

The Mexican pilot Sergio Czech Pérezonce again demonstrated his skills at the wheel after rising fifteen places in the British Grand Prix the afternoon of Sunday, July 3. Czech managed to finish in second place podium and thus recover the winning streak that he had before the incident at the Canadian GP.

His feat was applauded by all the fans of the formula 1but whoever lived the achievement with more enthusiasm was Antonio Perez Garibay, dad of Czech Pérez. The Mexican deputy saw how his son climbed from last place in the race to second place; therefore, he starred in an effusive celebration with the actor Tom Cruise and the Lewis Hamilton’s dadAnthony Hamilton.

As part of the star guests at the Grand Prix at the silverstone circuitamerican actor celebrated his 60th birthday in Great Britain and witnessed the entire race of the maximum speed circuit. When the time came for Award ceremony He approached the place where he was dad of Czech to see the celebration of the pilots.

Checo Pérez’s father celebrated with Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton’s father (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

At the time that Czech Perez got on the podiumhis father applauded his son’s feat and began to talk with Anthony Hamilton, at the same time the protagonist of Mission Impossible approached Antonio Pérez to be part of the celebrations of the teams on the podium. In that brief moment, both characters exchanged a few words and a hug for the feat of Czech.

When the anthem of Spain sounded, for the first place of Carlos Sainz Jr., Anthony Perez hugged Hamilton’s dad and both merged in an emotional gesture of brotherhood for the achievement of their children in the British Grand Prix.

That scene moved Tom Cruiseso patted dad on the back Czech as a show of support and congratulations for the achievement they witnessed on the rugged Silverstone circuit, since Antonio Pérez was so emotional that he even gave the father of the Mercedes driver a kiss.

Checo Pérez’s father with Tom Cruise at the British GP (Photo: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

The cameras of the transmission captured that emotional sceneso in networks quickly they went viral Well, having seen the father of Czech Pérez, together with the acclaimed actor and film producer, gave way to Internet users memes because of Tom’s resemblance to that of Sergio Pérez.

The American actor, Antonio Pérez and Anthony Hamilton stayed together until the end of the ceremony to see how the three best drivers in the race were bathed in champagne on the podium.

The race in Great Britain was marred by the spectacular accidente de Guanyu Zhouteam driver Alfa Romeo, who overturned his car and ended up crashing into the track’s Halo. The incident interrupted the continuity of the competition.

The podium at Silverstone was made up of Carlos Sainz, Checo Pérez and Lewis Hamilton (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

Once the competition resumed, the Mexican driver began the race for a place on the podium; nevertheless, a brush with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc forced him into boxes to repair the front spoiler.

your stop at runway delayed it soe returned to the track in last place in the competition, a scenario that looked complicated for the man from Jalisco. Despite this, he undertook a strategy that allowed him return to the top of the race.

From last place to fourth place, he climbed fifteen positions, already looking at the podium positions, the activation of the Safery Car allowed him star in a contest with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in order to finish in second place and be considered the best driver of the British GP.

