VIDEO: Chinook efficiently lifts MI-17 chopper of accident-prone IAF at Kedarnath

October 17, 2020
2 Min Read

Three and a half years ago, an MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force accident occurred in Kedarnath. Now the work of removing this helicopter from there has been done by Chinook helicopter. Its video has surfaced. Chinook has done this operation with such skill that it is amazing to see.

In the video, Chinook Chopper is seen removing the garbage of the Indian Air Force MI-17 chopper from the helipad of Kedarnath Dham from the accident.

Let me tell you that this MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force fell victim to the accident on 3 April 2018, when it reached Kedarnath from Guptkashi. Six people were involved in it, who narrowly survived the accident. At that time construction work was going on in Kedarnath Dham. The helicopter crashed into the Kedarnath temple wall during the landing.

