VIDEO: Chinook efficiently lifts MI-17 chopper of accident-prone IAF at Kedarnath

new Delhi: Three and a half years ago, an MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force accident occurred in Kedarnath. Now the work of removing this helicopter from there has been done by Chinook helicopter. Its video has surfaced. Chinook has done this operation with such skill that it is amazing to see.

In the video, Chinook Chopper is seen removing the garbage of the Indian Air Force MI-17 chopper from the helipad of Kedarnath Dham from the accident.

#WATCH: A Chinook helicopter takes off from a helipad in Kedarnath shrine with the debris of Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter which had met with an accident in 2018. pic.twitter.com/IzsjU6MVXZ
– ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

Let me tell you that this MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force fell victim to the accident on 3 April 2018, when it reached Kedarnath from Guptkashi. Six people were involved in it, who narrowly survived the accident. At that time construction work was going on in Kedarnath Dham. The helicopter crashed into the Kedarnath temple wall during the landing.