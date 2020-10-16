Video Chirag said – No need of PM Modi’s picture, he lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP Chief Chirag Paswan says, PM Modi lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman: The LJP chief has made a sentimental statement regarding the use of the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections. Its video has surfaced. Also Read – BJP brought all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir on one platform, we will bring Article 370 back: Sajjad Lone

LJP chief Chirag Paswan said, "I don't need to use the PM's picture in the election campaign, I am his Hanuman, his picture lives in my heart." I'll tear my chest and show it. But the Chief Minister needs to put a picture of him, because he always insults and opposes him.

Paswan said, "My party is 20 years old, why can't my party have its own thinking and opinion?" All the senior BJP leaders are saying these words, I understand that CM is worried that they are going to suffer loss due to LJP contesting elections alone.

#WATCH I considered need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, suspected tear open my chest and show it: LJP Chief Chirag Paswan#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/KhVPG4w2J2 – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Let me tell you that in Delhi today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Chirag Paswan has chosen his own path in Bihar and he is contesting elections by separating from us. He is trying to create confusion by taking the names of senior BJP leaders. This false rhetoric will not succeed. ” Condemning his efforts, Javadekar clarified that the BJP has no “B, C or D team” in the Bihar elections.

Javadekar said, “Chirag’s party will remain a vote-cut party. Will not be able to make much impact on elections. We want to make it clear that we have no relationship far and wide. We do not like the politics of illusion.

Significantly, the command of LJP formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan is now in the hands of his MP son Chirag Paswan. He has announced to contest separate elections in Bihar citing theoretical differences with the Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Paswan was a minister in the NDA government at the center and his party has been a part of it.

LJP leader and Chirag Paswan has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while he continues to target Nitish Kumar. Because of this, there is a general discussion that there is internal collusion between BJP and LJP. BJP general secretary and in-charge of Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav also had to present a cleanliness in this regard by tweeting.