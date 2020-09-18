Video: Clashes between policemen and police-assistants in Jharkhand, lathicharge, tear gas released

Jharkhand: A sharp clash broke out between the state police and assistant policemen on Friday in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Police lathi-charged and released tear gas to disperse the protesters. Also Read – Hemant Soren arrives at Rims to meet Lalu Yadav, says – will contest elections together in Bihar

In the video that surfaced, a clash between the police and the assistant policemen is seen, in which the policemen are seen charging sticks. The agitating assistant policemen broke the barricading and threw stones. In the video, policemen are also seen throwing stones. Police vehicles have also fallen into stone pelting. Also Read – Sakhi Basket: Rural women are fortunate with technology, ‘Sakhi Basket’ is one such attempt

Assistant police personnel who are agitating turned violent, broke barricading and pelted stones. So, we took preventive actions. 10 people from our police dept and 5-6 protesters injured: Ranchi City SP, Sourabh. #Jharkhand https://t.co/cD2rP9zy8p Also Read – Jharkhand: Gangrape of Sadhvi at an ashram in Godda district, main accused in police arrest … – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

In fact, violent clashes started between Jharkhand’s assistant police personnel and the state police, who were protesting in Ranchi seeking to regularize their jobs.

Ranchi City SP Saurabh said, the assistant police personnel who were agitating became violent, broke barricading and threw stones. Therefore, we took restrictive action. 10 people and 5-6 protesters of our police department have been injured.