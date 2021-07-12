Video: Cloud bursts in Himachal Pradesh, Manjhi river in spate in Dharamsala

Heavy rain has befell in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. Within the preliminary file, it’s being advised as a cloudburst incident. Because of this, a robust float of water was once noticed within the Manjhi river of Dharamsala. The file experiences harm to ten stores. A number of cars had been noticed floating within the sturdy present of water.

