Video: Cloud bursts in Himachal Pradesh, Manjhi river in spate in Dharamsala

Heavy rain has befell in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. Within the preliminary file, it’s being advised as a cloudburst incident. Because of this, a robust float of water was once noticed within the Manjhi river of Dharamsala. The file experiences harm to ten stores. A number of cars had been noticed floating within the sturdy present of water.

#WATCH Round 10 stores broken as Manjhi River rages following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala percent.twitter.com/m98H2O6Ank – ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021