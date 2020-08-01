Video: CM Gehlot said – PM Modi should stop the ‘Tamasha’ happening in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer: Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Rajasthan, the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot said that Prime Minister Modi should stop all the spectacle that is happening in Rajasthan. CM Gehlot said, the Prime Minister should stop the ongoing ‘Tamasha’ in Rajasthan. Horse trading rate has increased here. What is ‘Tamasha’? Also Read – Smart India Hackathon 2020: Ramesh Pokhriyal said- This is a platform for youth to solve self-reliant India, village problems

CM Gehlot on Saturday alleged that BJP is playing a big game of horse-trading to bring down his government. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop this 'Tamasha' running in Rajasthan.

Gehlot told media persons in Jaisalmer, "Unfortunately, this time the game of horse-trading of BJP representatives is very big. She is using Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh here. The entire home ministry is engaged in this work."

WATCH:… Prime Minister should stop the ‘tamasha’ going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. What ‘tamasha’ is this ?: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/W9s9THllBJ – ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

The Chief Minister said, “… we do not care for anyone. We care about democracy. Our fight is not with anyone. (Our) ideology, policies and programs are the battle. The fight is not that you topple the elected government. Our fight is not against any person, our fight is to save democracy. “

CM Gehlot said, “For the second time Modi was given the opportunity to Modi as Prime Minister, which is a big thing. They should stop all the spectacle happening in Rajasthan. ”

Regarding the tweet by the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against the government, Gehlot said that Singh is wiping his shrug, while in the audio tape case he should resign himself on moral grounds.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s name has come up in Sanjivini Cooperative Society (alleged scam). Court has also directed in the matter. He should resign on moral grounds: #Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/1P7rB4n3lK – ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

On the question of the return of Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs, who were displeased with his leadership, the Chief Minister said that the party high command has to take this decision and if the high command forgives them, then they too will embrace the rebels.

Explain that the Congress and its supporting legislators were shifted to the border town of Jaisalmer on Friday, away from the capital Jaipur, amid fears of breaking the legislators in the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan.