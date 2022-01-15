Video: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were given indignant like this, publicly reprimanded DC… is there any king-maharaja coming

Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: That is the video of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, during which he gave the impression very indignant and publicly reprimanded the officials. If truth be told, when CM Sarma noticed the nationwide freeway that the site visitors had stopped on his arrival, he were given indignant. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who arrived to put the basis stone of a highway close to Gumothagaon, lashed out at DC Nagaon at the site visitors jam.Additionally Learn – Assam CM mentioned – What came about with PM Modi, if I do the similar with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi…

#WATCH Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reprimands DC Nagaon for site visitors jam close to Gumothagaon on Nationwide Freeway 37. He was once within the house to put the basis stone of a highway, previous as of late. percent.twitter.com/nXBEXxpu6k – ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Within the video, once CM Himanta Biswasarma noticed the jam at the highway, he informed considered one of his safety guards, name the SP…name the DC… as quickly because the DC got here in entrance, the CM mentioned, Hi there DC sir what a drama… why prevent the auto Is there any standing, some king, maharaja is coming… as quickly because the DC sought after to mention one thing, the CM shouted… Let the entire automobile move forward…

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had come to put the basis stone of a highway within the house close to Gumothagaon on Saturday. When he noticed a site visitors jam on Nationwide Freeway 37, he reprimanded DC Nagaon for it. Allow us to let you know that the CM of Assam had not too long ago requested to cut back his safety and requested many place of work bearers to cut back or go away the safety team of workers.