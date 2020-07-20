Video: Corona patients dance in COVID-19 care center

new Delhi: Several attempts are being made to increase the confidence and immunity against Kovid-19 in patients amid growing cases of Corona virus infection in the country. In the same sequence, something similar was seen in a Covid Care Center on Sunday, where the Asymptomatic patients of Corona were seen dancing together. Flash mob was organized for patients admitted to Kovid-19 Center. Also Read – Corona Cases State Wise List India: State wise Corona Status, know details here

#WATCH Karnataka: Asymptomatic # COVID19 Positive patients organize a flash mob at a COVID care center in Bellary where they are admitted. (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/30D6E4ESOV Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona infection at peak, more than 40 thousand infected in one day, 681 killed – ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020 Also Read – School / College Reopening Date: August or September … When will the schools open? Government made this plan

The video is of a COVID care center in Bellary, Karnataka, where flash mobs are organized for admitted patients. Let us know that 4,120 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, with which the total number of infected people reached 63,772. At the same time, with the death of 91 more people in the state, the total number of people who died due to this epidemic had risen to 1,331.