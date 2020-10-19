Video: Coron’s patients do not get bored, the doctor performed a tremendous dance on the song ‘Ghungroo’ in the PPE kit

Doctor dances to ‘Ghungroo’ in PPE kit: The video of a doctor dancing in a PPE kit to spread positivity among corona patients in a hospital in Assam is becoming viral on the Internet. People are praising this doctor very much after watching the video. This video was shared by Dr. Syed Faizan Ahmed on his Twitter in which ENT surgeon Dr. Arup Senapati is dancing to the song “Ghungroo” from the movie ‘War’. Also Read – Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram talk over phone after violent clash, Center calls emergency meeting

In this video of Arup 1 minute 17 seconds, Hrithik Roshan is seen performing the dance steps on the famous song 'Ghungroo Toot Gaye' from the film War. While dancing, Arup is wearing a PPE kit. The surgeons seen in the video are from Silchar Medical College, Assam. Corona patients are treated here. Doctors do not get bored so doctors started dancing in PPE gear. Everyone is praising this video.

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam.

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy # COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO

Sharing this, Dr. Syed wrote, 'Meet my Kovid Duty Colleague Doctor Arup Senapati, ENT surgeon at Silchar Medical College, Assam. He is dancing in front of Kovid patients to make them feel good. "Let us know that the doctors who are treating corona patients are taking more precautions and they have to stay in the hospital for hours.