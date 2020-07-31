Video: Covering the face, the girl reached over the window to sue, see what happened next

new Delhi: This video is of a girl who is covering her face and is trying to suicide by jumping from the top of the window. The police and some people are explaining the girl from below and the team of fire brigade has reached there with the machine and slowly moves towards her. Also Read – Video: Unique punishment to woman on suspicion of affair, husband sitting on shoulder and in entire village …

The people standing below are holding a trap so that if the girl jumps, she can be saved. Also Read – Sushant Suicide Case: Maharashtra government trusts police, refuses to give CBI inquiry

This incident is on Thursday in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, where a girl trying to commit suicide was successfully saved by the fire brigade. Sub Inspector Praveen Pathak said, “The girl (Saloni) was trying to jump out the window. With the help of fire brigade, he was lowered. He is a mental patient. Also Read – BJP entry in Sushant suicide case, Bihar leader said – Bollywood mafia will be exposed