Video: Deepika Padukone seen at Goa airport with Ranveer Singh, 26 will be involved in the investigation

Drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actress Deepika Padukone, who came under the scrutiny of the drug connection related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was seen at the airport in Goa, Panaji late on Thursday evening. From here, she is going to leave for Mumbai. Her husband Ranveer Singh has also appeared with Deepika. Accepting the NCB summons, Deepika has agreed to join the investigation of the case on 26 September.

Before Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali has also reached Mumbai from Goa with her mother. She will join the NCB inquiry on 26 September.

#WATCH Deepika Padukone along with Ranveer Singh arrives at Goa Airport, Panaji According to NCB, Padukone has submitted to join the investigation on 26th September, in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death pic.twitter.com/wN8bOcYn6s – ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Explain that NCB has called Deepika Padukone on September 25 to record her statement, while Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been asked to appear on September 26, while Rakul Preet Singh, Rajput’s talent manager Shruti Modi And designer Simon Khambata was asked to appear today on Thursday. After the revelation of the statement and chat of Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Shah in the case, he was summoned yesterday i.e. Wednesday.

NCB has questioned fashion designer Simon Khambata today. The NCB called him today to join the investigation. She reached the NCB guest house in Colaba, South Mumbai at around 9:30 am.