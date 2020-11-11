Video: Digvijay Singh said – Nitish ji should recommend CM post for Tejashwi Yadav

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh said that after getting NDA majority in Bihar Assembly Elections, Nitish Kumar should recommend the post of Chief Minister for a big heart with great heart. And all the people of JDU, make that formula, Deputy CM… take whatever position suits them. Because the fight is ideological. Help socialists unite those who believe in secular ideology because doing so will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. Also Read – BJP in full form with NDA victory in Bihar Chunav, see photo-video, learn updates

Nitish should leave BJP-Sangh and bless Tejashwi: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said on Wednesday after the NDA got a majority in the Bihar Assembly elections that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should leave the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and bless RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He also asked Nitish to help unite those who believe in socialist secular ideology as doing so would be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan.

Nitish ji, Lalu ji has fought with you

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted, “BJP / Sangh is like Amarbel, the tree that gets wrapped on it gets dried up but it grows on its own. Nitish ji, Lalu ji has fought with you, gone to jail in the agitations. Bless the ideology of BJP / Sangh and bless Tejashwi. Don’t vote for this “Amarbel” BJP / RSS in Bihar. “

Mr. Nitish, Bihar has become small for you

Digvijay Singh also appealed to the Chief Minister of Bihar, “Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you, you should join the politics of India. Do not let the union’s policy of “divide and rule” thrive by the Sangh, helping all those who believe in the socialist secular ideology. Do consider. “

Leave BJP / Sangh. Save the country from ruin

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Singh said, “This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan Ji. You are a politician descended from his legacy, come there. I would like to remind you, the Janata Party was broken on the basis of double membership of the union. Leave BJP / Sangh. Save the country from ruin. “

The NDA won 125 out of 243 seats.

Let us know that in the face of the anti-incumbency and the stiff challenge of the opposition in Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar has won the magic figure of majority by winning 125 out of 243 seats. Even though the NDA has won a majority, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is leading the opposition ‘Grand Alliance’ in this election, has emerged as the single largest party by owning 75 seats.