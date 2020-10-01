VIDEO: DM told gang-rape victim’s family- ‘Media will go, we will stay, you decide whether to change the statement or not’

Hathras Gangrape Case: A video of the DM of Hathras has surfaced in the Hathras gangrape case, in which he is seen asking the gang rape victim’s family to change the statement. The family has made a big charge that the administration and DM are pressurizing the case to come back. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: Police rammed with Rahul-Priyanka on their way to Hathras, Congress leader fell on the road

In the video, the DM is seen sitting between family members. He is sitting on the chair and saying that you should not lose your credibility. Media people are today. Today half gone. It will run half in the morning. Will go in the evening. We will be with you Now you have to decide whether you want to change the statement or not. Otherwise we will also change.

Please tell that the family has already said that they are being threatened by the administration. The family is not being allowed to meet anyone. It is being said by the administration that the victim has not been raped. Not confirmed in any report. The administration is denying gang rape.