Video: Family dispute escalates, daughter-in-law beaten mother-in-law with her mother

A woman being thrashed by her daughter-in-law and her mother: If family relations are good then heaven, otherwise if they go bad then they are less than hell on earth. One such video has surfaced, in which a daughter-in-law has beaten her mother-in-law with her mother in a family dispute. This video is from Hyderabad city of Telangana. In the video, two women are beating a woman to the ground.

#WATCH Telangana: A woman being thrashed by her daughter-in-law and her mother in Hyderabad over family dispute. Police says, "The incident happened in the Humayun Nagar area on October 8. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway." pic.twitter.com/FQgCSzjVbF – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

The Hyderabad police said that the incident took place on October 8, in which the dispute took place between women due to a family dispute in Humayun Nagar. The police have registered a case in the case and further investigation is on.