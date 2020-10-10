Entertainment

Video: Family dispute escalates, daughter-in-law beaten mother-in-law with her mother

October 10, 2020
2 Min Read

A woman being thrashed by her daughter-in-law and her mother: If family relations are good then heaven, otherwise if they go bad then they are less than hell on earth. One such video has surfaced, in which a daughter-in-law has beaten her mother-in-law with her mother in a family dispute. This video is from Hyderabad city of Telangana. In the video, two women are beating a woman to the ground. Also Read – 5 years ago, the child had gone missing, now the police have found it with the help of facial recognition software

The Hyderabad police said that the incident took place on October 8, in which the dispute took place between women due to a family dispute in Humayun Nagar. The police have registered a case in the case and further investigation is on.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.