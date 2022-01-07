VIDEO: Farmer slaps BJP MLA in UP, got here on level slamming sticks, and…

Video Viral: UP Elections (UP Meeting Election 2022) Underneath the arrangements of BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta (BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta) used to be keeping a gathering. He used to be sitting at the level. Then a farmer got here with a stick and slapped BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta. Other people got here to look this, and the farmer used to be stuck by means of the police and others and taken down from the level. In the beginning, MLA Pankaj Gupta denied the slap incident, however now the video of the incident has surfaced, which is changing into very viral on social media. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj used to be additionally provide on this assembly.Additionally Learn – UP: Case filed towards BHU professor for indecent remarks on Lord Parashuram

If truth be told, BJP MLA from Sadar seat of Unnao district of UP, Pankaj Gupta used to be doing a public assembly. He used to be sitting at the level. Loads of other folks have been sitting in entrance. There have been too many of us at the level. In the meantime, a farmer got here with a stick in his hand. He got here with a stick and gave a slap to the MLA. The farmer used to be instantly introduced down from the level. It's being informed that the farmer used to be indignant along with his vegetation being spoiled by means of stray animals.

In a public assembly arranged by means of BJP MLA from Unnao Sadar, Pankaj Gupta, the farmer chief publicly slapped him at the level. This slap by means of the farmer isn’t a slap at the face of the BJP MLA, however the insurance policies, misrule and dictatorship of the BJP-ruled Adityanath executive of UP! percent.twitter.com/PSa3DK214p — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) January 7, 2022



It’s being informed that this incident is 2 days outdated, whose video is now going viral. This video has additionally been shared by means of SP and Congress. The SP has known as it a wave of anti-BJP.