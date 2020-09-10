Video: Farmers block NH-44 in protest against the ordinances of the Center, police lathicharge on stone pelting

Kurukshetra: Describing the central government’s three agricultural ordinances as anti-farmer, the Bharatiya Kisan Union and other farmer organizations blocked the National Highway at Pipli in Kurukshetra district of Haryana on Thursday. Hundreds of farmers reached Pipli Chowk and threw stones at policemen. At the same time, the police have lathi-charged to disperse the protesters. Also Read – Murthal: 4 more dhabas sealed after Sukhdev and Garam Dharam, 14 employees found Corona positive

The Indian Farmers Union claimed that the police lathi-charged to disperse the protesters. Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Aastha Modi said that the protesters have blocked the national highway. Also Read – 10th and 12th classes will start on trial basis in two schools of Haryana, know what is the plan

A police officer said, “Hundreds of farmers reached Pipli Chowk and threw stones at the policemen.” He said that the farmers also broke the glass panes of the fire engine car parked there. The officer said that the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Also Read – Government has started a new scheme giving profits to farmers, will get a discount of 10 lakh to one crore

#WATCH Haryana: Farmers block National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra in protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/oLw6lA6Ukm – ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Later, the protesters sat on a dharna on National Highway 22 to stop the traffic. Despite the strict arrangements made by the district administration to prevent farmers from reaching the Pipli Grain Market for the ‘Kisan Bachao, Mandi Bachao’ rally, many farmers managed to reach there.

Nearly a hundred farmers on tractors and other vehicles set off towards Pipli, breaking the police barrier erected at Dayalpur intersection in Kurukshetra city.

Farmer leader Akshay Hathira, who is leading the group, told the media that the state government was trying to stop the voice of the farmers by prohibiting the rally and imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC. Meanwhile, Pipli Mandi and its surrounding areas were sealed by the police.

Congress leader Ashok Arora and Ladwa Congress MLA Mewa Singh along with their supporters rushed outside Pipli Mandi and sat on the road when police stopped them.