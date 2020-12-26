VIDEO: For the ITBP personnel deployed 24 hours on LAC against China, these yak is ‘Ramban’, know why

ITBP use yaks for supply of essential supplies like fuel to troops stationed at forward posts at the height of 15,500 ft. The yaks can climb steep mountains carrying 90kg weight: says an ITBP soldier deployed at a forward post near LAC in #Tawang sector, #Arunachal Prades: For the Indian-Tibetan Border Police personnel, Yak is like a “panacea” ready to take a 24-hour front against China on the LAC. This thing is said by the ITBP personnel stationed at a height of 15-16 thousand feet. Also Read – 39 Indians stranded in Chinese waters, China said- it has no relation with strained relations with India

A ITBP jawan posted at LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh told that at an altitude of 15,500 ft, we use yaks to supply essential goods like fuel etc. to advance posts. Yak can climb up mountains with a weight of 90 kg. Also Read – JDU-BJP Latest News: JDU got big blow, 6 MLAs joined BJP

We use yaks for supply of essential supplies like fuel to troops stationed at forward posts at the height of 15,500 ft. The yaks can climb steep mountains carrying 90kg weight, says an ITBP soldier deployed at a forward post near LAC in #Tawang sector, #ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/jvYv9oMCCD Also Read – China spreading terrorism on the lines of Pakistan, 10 spies running terror cell caught in Kabul – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

The ITBP constable posted at the forward post near the LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh says that we use yak for essential supplies like fuel to the troops stationed at forward posts at an altitude of 15,500 feet. Yak can climb up steep hills with a weight of 90 kg. The jawan told that the name of this yak is Kalu.