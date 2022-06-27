Video game companies speak out in defense of abortion rights

The Supreme Court of the United States annulled this week the federal right to abortion.

This week, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, who ruled half a century ago that the United States Constitution protects the right to abortion. The result has raised a part of American society that has shown its rejection in the streets. In a moment in which the country is experiencing great polarizationvideo game companies have not been oblivious to the situation.

In an official statement from Xboxthose of Redmond have assured that they will protect their employees by covering services such as abortion, expanding your transportation benefits to include assistance and travel expenses for these medical services. Companies like EAalso wanted to show support for their teams, while Ubisoft has come out in defense of reproductive rights “as human rights“.

Although PlayStation had experienced a controversy after Jim Ryan, CEO of the company, prohibited from expressing himself on the subject, asking that “the diversity of internal and public opinions be respected”, playstation studios They have not been slow to raise their voices against the decision of the Supreme Court.

Naughty Dog, including Neil Druckmann himself, Sucker Punch, Bend Studio, Guerrilla Games, Sony Santa Monica and newly acquired Bungie, have joined Insomniac Games, which was quick to publicly support abortion rights: “We are humans who make video games. Reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy are human rights“.

The industry response of video games has really been massivewith major studios and companies involved in the protest: Bethesda, Innersloth, Heart Machine, Arenanet, Niantic, Unbroken Studios, NYXL, Airship Syndicate, Team Meat, Cold Iron Studios, That’s No Moon Entertainment, Future Club, Hi-Rez Studios, Dreamhaven, Recombobulator Games, The Sims official account, Devolver Digital, Akupara Games or BioWare are just some of them.

The list is huge and they have not stopped adding more and more studies and official accounts of popular video games. The tweeter Valentine Powell has collected a complete thread on Twitter, echoed by VGC, with all the companies that have shared messages of support for their employees and defense of the right to abortion.

More about: Abortion, United States and Protests.