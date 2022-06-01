video game highlights in may

We say goodbye to May by taking a look at the most important news and releases, with the announcement of the end of the relationship between FIFA and EA Sports, the landing of the new PS Plus in Asia, the delay of Starfield, and the launches of Sniper Elite 5 , Evil Dead, Trek to Yomi and much more.

The video game world does not give rest. It is true that, as in April, there has not been an excess of great releases to comment on this month, but that does not detract from the value of the proposals released during these weeks, including a new indie phenomenon on PC such as V-Rising, a new adventure in the Warhammer 40K universe, the return of a saga with five main installments behind it, or a title that has given much to talk about with its powerful setting inspired by samurai cinema . In short, the players have found what to invest their hours of free time in these last 31 days.

May has also been a month rich in news. The beginning of the year continues without giving us a break in the current industry, and in these weeks we have had abundant information, especially related to PlayStation. The Japanese company faces this June the launch of a reformulated PS Plus with two levels that give access to dozens of games, but it has also had time to decide on its future, guaranteeing more launches on PC and mobile, new film adaptations after the success of Uncharted, etc. The delays have not been elusive to May, and in the middle of the month we learned of the Starfield and Redfall delaywhich leave the second half of the year without two of their most anticipated video games by the public.

But there have been a lot more topics to comment on this May, and as is customary from the newsroom we want to collect the highlights, both in news and releases, on the same page.

TOP MAY





Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox | Por: Massive Work Studio

Dolmen is a SoulsLike very heir to its predecessors. He tries to contribute new ideas, the one that I liked the most is the one that corresponds to their scenarios and how they try to kill you. But it is weak in the most basic: in that its gameplay is pleasant, pleasant and has a good rhythm. There are too many speed changes throughout his mechanics, and keeping an eye on them has caused me more trouble than pleasure. Anyway, I think if you spend time on it, and want more SoulsLike, you can get to enjoy it. Dolmen seemed like a promising game, but it ended up looking like a title with a lot of good intentions but one that has lacked more time and finesse in its proposal.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch | Por: Saber Interactive

Evil Dead The Game is a straightforward and straightforward game that knows how to get you caught up in its bloody fights. Despite the scarcity of single-player modes, and the fact that its great mapping can become well known in the long run, the variety of characters and classes with their respective progression trees guarantee a considerable number of hours of play. All this in an asymmetric multiplayer mode that makes the games feel very different from each other. Fans of the Infernal Possession saga will also enjoy its numerous winks and references, and those who do not know the work of Sam Raimi, may end up wanting to get lost in this dark and bloody nightmare world.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch | Por: Natsume Atari

Those who eagerly await the arrival of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, can kill the bug a bit with this kind of plot prequel, although playably speaking it moves away from that more JRPG premise of Hundred Heroes. More focused on action and with a very traditional 2D gameplay, it has a lot of charm, it is visually pleasing and its characters are lovable, although it is true that the wide variety of ingredients it houses (combats, exploration, etc.) have been very simplified.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox | By: Ska Studios

Salt and Sacrifice is a remarkable game to play with friends, to kill fat bosses and level up, but it sacrifices the ride, fluidity, and pacing of the former. The game manages to engage in that kill-and-chase loop, but ideas like chasing wizards around the stage don’t quite pan out. The game shines against big monsters, but our character’s skill set is clumsy against tides of bugs. At the controls, it is much more interesting than the first, but such an action-focused bet would require much more work in this regard. Of course, it goes on sale at a great price for the duration and the proposal it offers. Perhaps if you are going to play it alone you will not fall in love, but with a colleague things change.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox | Por: Rebellion

We’re still working on a review of Rebellion’s sniper rifle action-shooter, but we’ll update the special with your review shortly.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox | Por: Leonard Menchiari

Trek to Yomi is a true tribute to Kurosawa’s cinema from the territory of the video game. A title with a simple gameplay and story, but captivating enough to have you at its controls throughout the game. Something repetitive in the final moments of the game and somewhat risky in its black and white staging, which compromises some moments of software exploration. However, it is in the moments of greatest inspiration that Trek to Yomi shines with its own light.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch | Por: Big Bad Wolf

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is a very well documented game about the universe created by White Wolf. Immersing yourself in his codex is rediscovering a background so rich and suggestive that it is easy to be seduced by it. But, as a game, Swansong doesn’t always deliver to the same standard. Its development is a roller coaster of moments lacking in rhythm and some well achieved, characterized above all by a slow start and tutorials that do not do their job properly, relegating the player to worry more about their unconscious mistakes than about the story. I applaud the value of creating a narrative video game that flees from the action and at the same time aims to provide detective systems and mechanics to add interactivity. It doesn’t always work and it doesn’t always make you feel like a powerful vampire, but if you like the myth or the license behind the video game, I’d give it a chance to discover its good things, which it has; and so that it doesn’t become, ironically, the swan song of Vampire: The Masquerade in the video game.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch | Por: Big Bad Wolf

It’s never easy to resist comparisons to a true gaming industry legend like XCOM; its shadow is very long, it has been foundational in modern computer strategy and has practically created an entire subgenre, which is precisely what Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters belongs to. However, I must say that the new Warhammer does not seem to me to be, at all, a product lacking in personality or quality. In fact, its combination of Western RPG elements with turn-based war strategy, as well as the immeasurable background of its universe, make it one of the best proposals in the genre in the last two years, and also one of the best installments of Warhammer 40,000 of all time. It is true that it is a few steps below the work of Firaxis, and it does not quite reach the first two Dawn of War, but it is not too far either. In short, if you feel like a new dose of strategy and war management, you will feel at home. And if you want to discover the Warhammer 40,000 universe, this is one of the best opportunities to do so. —RECOMMENDED—

Other notable releases Source of Madness (PC, Switch, XSeries, PS5, XOne) – 11 de mayo



The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (Switch, PS5, PC, PS4) – May



V Rising (PC) – May 17 (Early Access)



Endzone – A World Apart (PS5, XSeries) – May



Eternal Threads (PC, PS4, XOne) – May



Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – 24 de mayo



Streets of Rage 4 (iOS, Android) – 24 de mayo



My Time at Sandrock (PC) – 26 de mayo



Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (XSeries, PC, PS5, XOne, PS4) – May

TOP MAY





They buy Tomb Raider and Deus Ex: Embracer Group acquires Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and more



The Tomb Raider saga has sold 88 million units, with a big boost from the reboot trilogy



PlayStation wants to buy more video game studios, or so says a job offer



Square Enix would have lost a millionaire amount with Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy



Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake changes hands and Ubisoft asks fans for patience



First gameplay trailer for F1 22, with the new Miami GP, covers and a final surprise



Summer Game Fest warms up: we already have a date and time for Geoff Keighley’s direct



Fortnite returns to iPhone, but it has a trick: Epic Games teams up with Xbox to make it possible



This Gotham Knights gameplay wants to convince fans of Batman Arkham, and presents a collector’s edition



PS5 has already distributed 19.3 million consoles, but the data for the last quarter is worrying



FIFA is history: EA Sports confirms the end of an era and welcomes its next football game



In PlayStation they reject Xbox Game Pass again as a business to follow and explain their reasons



The future of PlayStation goes through spending more on its studios and a multiplatform bet



Starfield and Redfall are delayed: Xbox needs more time and pushes the launch beyond 2022



The Resident Evil live-action series makes our hair stand on end with a new trailer



The space terror of Dead Space Remake already has a date and prepares for its first in-depth gameplay



The new Silent Hill seems real: images of Konami’s horror game are leaked, which remains a mystery



The new PS Plus presents its first games: complete list of news, PlayStation consoles and details



Saudi Arabia has bought a part of Nintendo and continues its expansion in Japanese video games



GreedFall 2 presents trailer, images and more details about what we will see in the fantasy RPG



The Marvel multiverse has a new video game, it is a card game and it will come to PC and mobile phones; this is your trailer



PS5 Pro and a new Xbox Series model in 2023: these are the forecasts of a technology firm



Not only God of War: Sony and PlayStation advance their next TV series for Netflix and Amazon



The Xbox Chromecast is real: first promises for a device that already has a code name



Star Wars Jedi Survivor announcement and trailer: Fallen Order sequel details and release window

TOP MAY



