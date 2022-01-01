Video games do not stop growing and return to generate more profits than last year

The analysis agency Newzoo speaks of a total of 180.3 billion dollars in the industry.

2021 is ending, and as such it is time for review to everything that the last twelve months have left us. Purely at the level of titles, we have met the best thanks to the various awards ceremonies that have been held these days, but also the worst if we pay attention to the critical assessment. But how is the market working?

The video game industry is constantly advancing, and it seems that a year as complicated as 2021 has not stopped it. A new report from Newzoo, one of the world’s most famous analytics agencies, tells of a 1.4% growth compared to the previous year, that is, consumer spending is that percentage higher than the figure collected in 2020.

The analysis details that video games will have generated around $ 180.3 billion during 2021, and the data points towards the mobile device market as the main responsible for these gains. In PC and consoles there has been a small decrease in relation to the records collected previously.

The Asia Pacific region has given a good boost to the number of users who play, with 55% coming from these territories. The total figures extend to the 3 billion players worldwide, which represents a growth of 5.3% compared to last year. In addition, gaming in the cloud has generated more than double what it generated during 2020 (1.571 million against 669 thousand dollars).

It is not the first time that these types of reports leave us surprising facts. For example, this past summer we saw the growth in mobile of high-end games, generating 70% of the sector’s revenue in China. In addition, a more recent one targeted sub-Saharan Africa directly, a constantly growing market that has doubled its players in recent years.

