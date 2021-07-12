Video games for lower than 15 euros go back to PlayStation Retailer with titles comparable to A Method Out, The Witcher 3, Tekken 7 and extra

Sony confirms the coming of the promotion Video games for lower than € 15 to PlayStation Retailer, which from now till subsequent July 21 It is going to permit us to shop for other PS4 titles at -as you will have guessed- lower than 15 euros. One of the most provides are very juicy and a great deal cut back the advisable worth of a few works.

A few of the provides are fascinating titles comparable to A Method Out, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in its Recreation of the 12 months model, Tekken 7, Murderer’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Resident Evil 4, 5 and six… right here we depart you with the whole checklist with all of the video games for lower than € 15 to be had on this promotion on PlayStation Retailer.

The most efficient video games underneath € 15 on PS4 all the way through the promotion

A Method Out for 29,99€ 8,99€

for 8,99€ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Recreation of the 12 months Version for 49,99€ 9,99€

for 9,99€ TEKKEN 7 for 49,99€ 9,99€

for 9,99€ Murderer’s Creed IV: Black Flag for 19,99€ 9,99€

for 9,99€ CODE VEIN for 69,99€ 14,69€

for 14,69€ Grand Thef Auto: San Andreas for 14,99€ 10,04€

for 10,04€ LEGO Wonder Tremendous Heroes for 39,99€ 9,99€

for 9,99€ Mass Impact: Andromeda – Usual Recruit Version for 19,99€ 5,99€

for 5,99€ Mortal Kombat XL for 49,99€ 14,99€

for 14,99€ Resident Evil 4 for 19,99€ 7,99€

for 7,99€ Resident Evil 5 for 19,99€ 7,99€

for 7,99€ Resident Evil 6 for 19,99€ 7,99€

for 7,99€ Titanfall 2: Final Version for 29,99€ 4,49€

Right here you’ll see the whole checklist of titles from PlayStation Retailer, in case you wish to have to look completely all of the video games that fall inside those new provides. Any of the video games for lower than € 15 on PS4 that experience satisfied you?