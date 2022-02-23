Video games succeed on Kickstarter: the platform records a record in funded projects in 2021

A total of 441 initiatives related to this sector have achieved full funding.

We all know that it is not easy to enter the world of video game development, but Kickstarter It has been positioned as an ideal option to meet and support diverse initiatives. At 3DGames we have covered interesting projects like a installment of John Carter or the RPG The Silent Kingdom, although this platform also serves for authors of titles like Shovel Knight to know the impact of a future game.

It is the third time that more than 400 video game projects are financed in a yearAnd it seems that more and more people are supporting ideas through Kickstarter, as the web has recorded a record in the financing of video game projects. As reported by Gamesindustry with data from Ico Partnersa total of 441 initiatives have achieved full funding in 2021 thanks to all the players who have participated in their initial campaigns.

This leaves us with the impressive number of $21 million introduced within the platform for the financing of video games. On the other hand, it is the third time that they are observed over 400 funded games in one year (2014 had 413 initiatives, while 2020 closed with 429) with 51 of them located in the range of campaigns asking between $100,000 and $500,000.

Kickstarter has certainly built a reputation to position itself as a way to finance some developer’s dreamwhich has given us surprises like the Dune video game initially canceled for Game Boy Advance and ideas like Sea of ​​Stars, an RPG that has achieved absolute success on the platform.