VIDEO gang-raped 15-year-old girl, accused in VIRAL encounter, sub-inspector also injured

Sitapur: Police have arrested the gang rape accused in Imlia Sultanpur area of ​​Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, in which his video was made viral after raping a 15-year-old innocent. Yesterday, one of the accused named and registered the incident of pre-existing rape with a girl under Sitamalia Sultanpur police station in Sitapur, was arrested after an encounter by the police last night. The accused and a policeman were injured in the incident. Also Read – Gangster Vikas Dubey causing panic among crooks in the name of ‘Kanpurwala’

Sitapur ASP North Rajiv Dixit said that yesterday, one of the accused named after registering the rape of a girl on September 7 under the police station Imlia Sultanpur of Sitapur, was arrested by police on Monday night after an encounter. Also Read – What kind of love from a neighboring girl, murdered corpse, then cut herself by train and committed suicide

Yesterday, one of the accused named and registered the incident of pre-existing rape with a girl under Sitamalia Sultanpur police station in Sitapur, was arrested after an encounter by police last night. Accused and a policeman injured in the incident: Rajiv Dixit, ASP North, Sitapur, UP pic.twitter.com/TzaRm8tkyw Also Read – The case of the attempt of murder on the SP, which was done by CM Yogi was suspended – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 15, 2020

Five people raped a minor girl and made a video, one arrested

Let me tell you that yesterday, on September 14, in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of video of the incident was made by five people gang-raping a minor girl. Police sources said on Monday that the matter came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. This incident took place on September 7 in Imlia Sultanpur of the district. In this case, an accused has been arrested by filing a case.

On the way, three other youths including Shibu and Nazim were dragged to the farm.

According to the lawsuit filed in this regard, the 15-year-old victim’s girl alleged that she was going back home from the market on September 7, when youths named Shibu and Nazim dragged her into the field on the way. Three of his companions were present there and all gangraped with him.

Threatened to kill by making video of gang rape

The girl says that the accused also made a video of this brutal incident that happened to her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone anything. According to police sources, Shibu, an accused in the case, was arrested on Monday and was looking for the rest. An accused has been injured and a sub-inspector injured in a police encounter on Monday night. Meanwhile, Sitapur Superintendent of Police R.P. Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Rajiv Dixit visited the girl’s village. A large number of police forces have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.