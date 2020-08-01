Video: Giant crane collapsed on sight, 10 killed, 1 injured in accident

new Delhi: There are many types of accidents happening in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, a video of a shipyard company is going viral. In this video, a crane is seen collapsing and falling to the ground. This crane is not a small but thick crane designed to lift heavy goods. Also Read – Video: Horrific accident at the shipyard in Visakhapatnam, 11 people lost their lives in a few seconds

At the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, this crane collapsed on sight. 10 people have died in this incident, while one injured has been admitted to the hospital. DCP Suresh Babu confirmed this. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, and are busy in controlling the situation.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3
– ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Let us know that earlier many people have died due to gas leakage from chemical factory in Visakhapatnam and explosion in boiler of another company. This is the third major incident in the last few days.