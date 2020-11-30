Video: Gold was hidden from Dubai by toy cars, nail cutters and face cream, officers discovered

Chennai: A traveler from Dubai brought gold in such a way that you will find it difficult to believe. At Chennai airport, customs officials have caught a man who brought gold to India by hiding gold in a toy car, nail cutter and face cream. According to a press release, a man who had hidden gold in nail cutters, face cream boxes, balm bottles and mini toy race cars has been arrested at Chennai Airport. Also Read – Gold prices today: Gold prices may fall by Rs 42,000 in early 2021, know what is the major reason

The authorities have seized 286 grams of gold, which is worth 14.12 lakh rupees.

On Monday, the 33-year-old passenger Syed Nadeem ur Rehman was struggling to get out of the arrival hall, according to the press release. The authorities were suspicious of his haste. When his bag was examined, officers found five tiger balm glass bottles, six Nivia cream boxes, three mini toy race cars and two nail cutters hidden inside. Looking ahead, they found 11 round pieces of gold cut into balm and cream bottles and three gold pieces in cars.

Nail cutter knives and bottle caps were made of gold. Upon closer investigation, it was found that the nail cutter was multifunctional so that the bottle can also be opened and a small knife is also attached to it. Four knives and bottle openers were found which were found to be of gold. In addition, the passenger hid a gold cut bit in his trouser pocket.

Let us know that earlier, the Air Customs Department at Chennai Airport busted a gold smuggler gang. The gang consists of 5 people, including airport housekeeping contract staff. The statement issued by the Commissioner of Customs said that the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit saw a watchman going inside the toilet. After this, he was monitored and caught the watchman, Gananasekar, taking out two bundles of gold from the dustbin.