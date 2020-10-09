VIDEO: Goodbye to the Dalits! PM Modi arrives to pay homage to Ram Vilas Paswan, pays tribute

Ramvilas Paswan: LJP veteran Ram Vilas Paswan died in Delhi’s Fortis Hospital on Thursday evening. The dead body of the deceased leader has been brought to the 12 Janpath, Delhi’s official residence at 10 am from the hospital, where people are reaching for his last visit. The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi also reached for the last glimpse of the late leader and paid his heartfelt tribute to him. Also Read – Goodbye Ram Vilas Paswan: Unique leaders of Dalits, who were very friendly with many specialties, also had good relations with opposition

PM Modi spoke to Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan as well as other members of the family and in this difficult time, he took the courage and said to be patient. Also Read – PM Modi said on the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan – This sorrow is beyond words, I lost my priceless friend

Along with PM Modi, several BJP leaders reached Ram Vilas Paswan’s residence for his last darshan and paid their tributes. On receiving the news of the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, PM Modi tweeted and expressed his deepest condolences and said that he has lost a good partner. Also Read – Ram Vilas Paswan: A leader who won the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter’s residence. The LJP leader passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rDgRrHl7aT – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

The body of Ram Vilas Paswan will be kept here for some time where people will pay homage to their beloved leader and then after two o’clock his body will be taken to Patna and kept in the Lok Janshakti Party office, where the party workers, leaders and their Fans will be able to pay him reverence. Then he will be cremated tomorrow i.e. on Saturday.

Let us tell you that Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the prominent Dalit leaders of the country, died in Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Thursday evening. He was 74. He was suffering from heart-related ailments for a long time and was treated at the Escort Hospital in Delhi. All the leaders of the country including President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi have mourned his death.

The central government has announced a state mourning in his honor today. During this time, the tricolor flag will remain half-tilted on all government buildings of the country.