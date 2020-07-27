Video: Horrific landslide near ITBP Camp in Chamoli, cloudburst in Pithoragarh stranded some people

new Delhi: In the country’s Himalayan state, Uttarakhand, a terrible landslide has occurred on Monday morning, this video has surfaced. This dangerous landslide occurred near the Indian Tibet Border Police (ITBP) camp at Gauchar in Chamoli district. Also Read – VIDEO: Leopard enters house, attacks dog behind, shocked mistress

However, initial reports have not revealed any loss of life or property in the landslide in Chamoli district. At the same time, 2 people are feared trapped in an incident of cloudburst in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district of Uttar Pradesh and 5-6 houses have been damaged.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A landslide occurred near ITBP camp in Gauchar of Chamoli district this morning, blocking Badrinath Highway. The operations to clear the highway is underway. pic.twitter.com/UHaP1AGnih – ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Due to this landslide at Gauchar in Chamoli district, Badrinath Highway has been blocked. Operation is going on to clean the highway.

An incident of cloudburst reported in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district. Two people feared trapped, 5-6 houses affected. SDRF rushed to the spot: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). #Uttarakhand – ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

At the same time, Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force said that a cloudburst has come to light in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district. There are 5-6 houses affected, with two people feared trapped. The soldiers of the SDRF team have reached there.