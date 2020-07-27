Entertainment

Video: Horrific landslide near ITBP Camp in Chamoli, cloudburst in Pithoragarh stranded some people

July 27, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: In the country’s Himalayan state, Uttarakhand, a terrible landslide has occurred on Monday morning, this video has surfaced. This dangerous landslide occurred near the Indian Tibet Border Police (ITBP) camp at Gauchar in Chamoli district. Also Read – VIDEO: Leopard enters house, attacks dog behind, shocked mistress

However, initial reports have not revealed any loss of life or property in the landslide in Chamoli district. At the same time, 2 people are feared trapped in an incident of cloudburst in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district of Uttar Pradesh and 5-6 houses have been damaged. Also Read – Corona’s ban on devotion: CM Rawat appeals to devotees due to Kovid 19- Do not come to Haridwar on Somavati Amavasya

Due to this landslide at Gauchar in Chamoli district, Badrinath Highway has been blocked. Operation is going on to clean the highway.

At the same time, Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force said that a cloudburst has come to light in Jhula village of Pithoragarh district. There are 5-6 houses affected, with two people feared trapped. The soldiers of the SDRF team have reached there.

