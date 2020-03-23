On this 2018 GDC talk Em Halberstadt explores the atmospheric audio of Night time inside the Woods, along with the ways by which it changes over the years, and brings existence to that which might’t be seen. …
Video: How sound tells the story of Night in the Woods
March 23, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- Video: How sound tells the story of Night in the Woods
- This cute retro toy figure pays homage to the original iPod — Future Blink
- Early Star Wars: The Force Awakens Concept Art Reunites Luke With Darth Vader’s Helmet
- Beta Film Sells YA Horror Series ‘Cryptid’ to Germany’s Joyn (EXCLUSIVE)
- Netflix says there’ll be “no disruption” to its shows for a “few months”
Add Comment