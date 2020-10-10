IAF in Ladakh to face China: Indian forces are ready to give a befitting reply to any challenge of Chinese army in Ladakh. While the Army has made a strong deployment on the advance front, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is also fully ready, shaking shoulder to shoulder. Our forces are ready to stay in front of the Chinese army in the long and most adverse conditions of harsh weather. Today on Saturday, some videos of the Indian Air Force have appeared, in which fighter jets, Chinook helicopters were seen flying on the front of LAC with high altitude. Also Read – Flipkart told Nagaland part of outside India, Kat said – Government should prosecute treason

MiG 29 fighter aircraft of Indian Airforce flew to Leh airbase Also Read – It is time to accept that China’s aggressive stance cannot be changed by talks: US

#WATCH Indian Air Force’s MiG 29 fighter aircraft carries out sortie from the #Leh airbase in #Ladakh pic.twitter.com/dTOzP3G1JQ Also Read – China busted! Due to this trick, countries are in debt, these countries including Pakistan have become victims – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Chinook helicopter also flew on LAC. In war-like conditions, it is definitely ready to supply military material.

#WATCH Indian Air Force’s Chinook helicopter carries out sortie from its Leh airbase in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/QO6zLqeNyI – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

At the same time, the Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft was seen landing at the Leh airbase of Ladakh with the necessary items for the troops stationed at the forward area.

#WATCH: Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft landing at the Leh airbase in Ladakh with supplies for troops deployed in forward areas. pic.twitter.com/QV6L7sQsQD – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Flight Lieutenant Neha Singh said, we are well prepared and positioned to take on our rivals. Our deployment in the assessed areas has been completed and the challenges of winter are being looked into. We have assessed the adverse situation and made necessary plans.

Explain that on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, China has deployed about 50-60 thousand soldiers with large deployment of weapons. At the same time, India is also making strong preparations to give a proper answer to China.

Let us know that for the past 5 months, tension has increased between India and China on LSP for 5 months. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash between India and China in Galvan. 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed. After this, on May 5, 200 soldiers came face-to-face in eastern Ladakh. Tension has increased after the Galvan conflict and in view of the need for possible action, India has also made preparations against China on LAC.

To reduce the tension, 6 rounds of discussion have been held between the Indian military and Chinese Army officials and the 7th round of talks is proposed on October 12. The two sides announced some decisions following the previous round of military talks on 21 September, including not sending more troops to the front, avoiding unilaterally changing the ground situation and refraining from further complicating things. is.