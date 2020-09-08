Video: Kangana Ranaut made this statement on Sanjay Raut’s comment

new Delhi: Politics has been hotly contested between Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena party leader Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Today, when media persons sought a response from Kangana against Shiv Sena leader Raut’s comment against the growing controversy of the verbal war between the two, they said, “I will not say anything now.” Also Read – Big statement of Maharashtra Home Minister, Mumbai Police will investigate drug case against Kangana

#WATCH I won't say anything on it right now: Kangana Ranaut on being asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comments against her

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana said that he was scared of Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Ranaut had tweeted, “Why do you feel like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Mumbai?” He had also tagged a news of September 1, in which Raut allegedly said that if Ranaut is afraid of the Mumbai Police, he should not come back to Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member appealed to the Maharashtra government to take action against those who defame the Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said today, in response to what our MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaike requested me in the Assembly today, I said that Kangana Ranaut had friendship with Shekhar Suman’s boy, Study Suman and Study Suman had a DNA It was told in the interview that Kangana takes Ranaut drugs.

As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly & said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs & also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this: Maharashtra Home Min pic.twitter.com/4ztVcqtP71 – ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, referring to Shekhar Suman’s son, said, “He tried to force me (study Suman) too many times. Mumbai Police will take full information about this.

BMC pastes illegal construction notice on Kangana’s bungalow

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have pasted a notice outside the bungalow located here, Kangana Ranaut, stating that many changes have been made without the approval. A BMC official said that the BMC team had gone to Kangana’s Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra. There was no one to take notice there, due to which the notice was pasted there. The notice outlines more than a dozen changes to the bungalow, such as the toilet being converted into an office cabin, while a new toilet is being built along the stairs. BMC has asked Ranaut to reply in 24 hours. They have been asked to inform the civic body whether they have taken any approval regarding this construction.

Central government gives security to Kangana Ranaut in Y-Plus category

The Union Home Ministry announced on Monday that Kangana Ranaut, who was surrounded by controversies, has been provided with Y-Plus category security and about 10 armed commandos will be deployed under his protection. In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena and its allies have criticized the BJP-led central government’s decision.

Kangna’s statement created a ruckus after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana said that he was scared of Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Kangana thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security and said that now no one can crush any patriotic voice.