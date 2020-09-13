VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut met the Governor, said- ‘He heard me like a daughter, hope justice will be found’

new Delhi: For the past few days, Kangana Ranaut, who has been wandering around politics with constant controversies, is in the headlines again today. Kangana Ranaut today met the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. She reached Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra, Mumbai for this meeting. Sister Rangoli was also with him. Kangana arrived with her sister to meet Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Also Read – Raj Bhavan reaches Kangana Ranaut, will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

During this, Kangana Ranaut said that what has happened in the last few days, I have told the Governor of Maharashtra about everything. I have told about the injustice done to me. I hope that I will get justice and the trust of all citizens along with young girls will return to the system. I am fortunate that the governor heard me as his daughter. Also Read – Targeting BJP on the pretext of Kangana! Sanjay Raut said – Unfortunate support of Mumbai infamous

#WATCH Mumbai: Actor #KanganaRanaut and her sister Rangoli meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/d2e4eq9DFA Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray, in the midst of a confrontation with Kangana, is plotting to malign Maharashtra, ‘My silence does not mean …’ – ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

A part of Kangana Ranaut’s office was demolished by BMC. Earlier there was a lot of rhetoric between Shiv Sena and Kangana. Let me tell you that Kangana, who was an outspoken in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, compared Mumbai to PoK. After this, Shiv Sena leaders opened a front against Kangana. Kangana reached Mumbai on September 9 after getting Y + category security from the central government, but on the same day, BMC put a bulldozer on her office. Kangana attacked Uddhav Thackeray about this.

Kangana posted the video on Twitter and said, ‘Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, you have taken a big revenge by breaking my house with the film Mafia. Today my house is broken Tomorrow your pride will break. This is the wheel of time, remembering is not always the same. ‘

Kangana further said that now I think you have done me a huge favor. Because I knew what would happen to Kashmiri Pandits? Today I have realized. Today I promise to this country that I will make a film not only on Ayodhya, but also on Kashmir and wake up my countrymen, because I knew it would happen with us. But happened to me It means something, it means something. Uddhav Thackeray This is cruelty and terror. well done. This happened to me