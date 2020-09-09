Video: Kangana’s attack on Mumbai CM in Mumbai amid controversies, Uddhav Thackeray today my house is broken, tomorrow your pride will break

new Delhi: After the BMC demolished their house in Mumbai, the Bollywood actress has attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after reaching here. Kangana posted the video on Twitter, saying that Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, you have taken a big revenge by breaking my house with the film Mafia. Today my house is broken Tomorrow your pride will break. This is the wheel of time, remembering is not always the same. Also Read – BMC lying on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow, entered illegally: Lawyer

Well done what you did#DeathOfDemocracy pic.twitter.com/TBZiYytSEw
– Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

In the post video on the Twitter handle titled Team Kangana Ranaut with the #DeathOfDemocracy hash tag, Kangana Ranaut has said, “Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, you have taken a huge revenge by breaking my house with the film Mafia. Today my house is broken Tomorrow your pride will break. This is the wheel of time, remembering is not always the same. Now I think you have done me a huge favor. Because I knew what would happen to Kashmiri Pandits. Today I have realized. Today I promise to this country that I will make a film not only on Ayodhya, but also on Kashmir and wake up my countrymen, because I knew it would happen with us. But happened to me It means something, it means something. Uddhav Thackeray This is cruelty and terror. well done. This happened to me Because it has some meaning, Jai Hind… Jai Maharashtra…