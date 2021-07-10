Video: Karnataka Congress President DK Shiva Kumar slaps the employee, see what’s the explanation why

This video is of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar, by which he’s observed slapping a birthday celebration employee. This video is from the day before today, Friday, when Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar used to be in Mandya. Karnataka Congress leader is observed strolling together with his birthday celebration males in Mandya. The Congress employee strolling beside him tries to position his hand on his shoulder, when this subject handed to DK Shivakumar and slapped him all of a sudden. In the meantime, this incident used to be stuck within the cameras, as a result of many of us are making movies of DK Shivakumar in Mandya at the moment.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Netaji used to be shouting slogans in opposition to petrol and diesel, bullocks of bullock cart were given indignant, then this came about…

#WATCH Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar slaps a birthday celebration employee for looking to put his hand on his shoulder in Mandya the day before today percent.twitter.com/6ldIB08mdw – ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Folks have been stunned to peer this surprising incident and the safety team of workers of the Congress chief have been additionally stunned. The video of Congress employee slapping has long past viral on social media. Information company ANI has additionally shared this video on its Twitter deal with. India.com Hindi isn't accountable for the content material of this video.