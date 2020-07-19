Video: Khushi, who spoke of ‘forced marriage’, did not have the pleasure of ‘Khushi’, did a dance dance with Amar Dubey

New Delhi Vikas Dubey (Vikas Dubey), a notorious criminal who carried out the ruthless killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has now come to an end, but after this, there are new revelations in the case every day. Along with Vikas Dubey, Uttar Pradesh Police also killed his partner Amar Dubey in an encounter. Amar Dubey was the same companion of Vikas Dubey, who was said to be his right hand. There was news about Amar Dubey that on June 29, she was married to a girl named Khushi, that too without the consent of the girl. But these days, a video of Amar Dubey and Khushi’s wedding is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which seeing Khushi, it cannot be said at all that this marriage was being done without her will. Also Read – Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on gangster Vikas Dubey’s arrest- Is it surrender or arrest?

In the video, the bride became Khushi and is seen dancing in her wedding. In the video, Khushi is seen dancing and dancing with some people on the song ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ with the song ‘Chhote Chhoti Bhai Ke Bade Bhaiya’. In the video, where Prabhat Mishra is seen dancing with happiness, then Amar Dubey is also seen behind. Please tell that Amar Dubey’s wife Khushi is still in police custody. Khushi is accused that she was aware of the incident and despite this she did not inform the police. Let us know that we got this video from a YouTube channel called Only Real Stories. Also Read – Kanpur Shootout Case: Police action intensifies, SIT suspects police station officer, traces of 500 numbers

However, this is not the first time that Amar Dubey’s wedding videos have gone viral. Earlier, the video of her marriage went viral after the encounter of Amar Dubey, accused in the Bikeru scandal, in which the running officer KK Sharma, who was suspended on the charge of whistleblowing, was also seen.

Not only this, during the marriage, the inspector was also photographed with Amar Dubey. In the viral video, when Vikas Dubey goes to bless the bride and groom, KK Sharma is also seen calling him. Both are also seen together on stage.