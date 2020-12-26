Entertainment

VIDEO: ‘Leave Madhya Pradesh or else I will bury alive, I am in a dangerous mood these days’

December 26, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a very aggressive speech during a program. The CM warned some people to leave Madhya Pradesh or else they would bury them alive. Shivraj also said that he is in a mood these days. Also Read – Video: Rajasthan CM Gehlot said – BJP does not give tickets to a single Muslim, but …

Shivraj Chouhan (Shivraj Chouhan) said that ‘I am in a dangerous mood these days. I will not leave those who are doing wrong things. I have to ask him to leave Madhya Pradesh. Otherwise I will bury them alive in the ground 10 below. Where no one will know. ‘ Also read – open challenge for debate on farm laws: Modi government minister challenges Rahul Gandhi on open debate on farmers’ issues

Shivraj Singh Chauhan was speaking at a program in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. While giving a speech here, Shivraj Singh Chauhan had a warning. Shivraj Chauhan warned not to name criminals or any mafia.

