VIDEO: ‘Leave Madhya Pradesh or else I will bury alive, I am in a dangerous mood these days’

new Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a very aggressive speech during a program. The CM warned some people to leave Madhya Pradesh or else they would bury them alive. Shivraj also said that he is in a mood these days.

Shivraj Chouhan (Shivraj Chouhan) said that 'I am in a dangerous mood these days. I will not leave those who are doing wrong things. I have to ask him to leave Madhya Pradesh. Otherwise I will bury them alive in the ground 10 below. Where no one will know. '

"I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts, "Madhya Pradesh CM SS Chouhan at an event in Hoshangabad Dist. yesterday pic.twitter.com/YvQ7SyHGdy

Shivraj Singh Chauhan was speaking at a program in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. While giving a speech here, Shivraj Singh Chauhan had a warning. Shivraj Chauhan warned not to name criminals or any mafia.