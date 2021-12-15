Video: Leave out Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu returned to the rustic after profitable the crown of good looks, welcomed in Mumbai

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Leave out Universe 2021, Mumbai: Leave out Universe 2021 winner (Leave out Universe 2021 winner ) Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu) After profitable the identify of good looks, she returned to India on Wednesday. Leave out Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu arrived in Mumbai from out of the country nowadays, the place folks welcomed her. This video of it has surfaced.Additionally Learn – Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra will get aid from SC, will get coverage from arrest

#WATCH Leave out Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu arrives in Mumbai after profitable the festival percent.twitter.com/H1Eh0A1mtY – ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021



Allow us to let you know that on December 13, the seventieth version of the global good looks festival Leave out Universe was once held in Eilat, Israel, the place 21-year-old Harnaz Kaur Sandhu were given the identify. Harnaaz Sandhu of Punjab gained the Leave out Universe 2021 identify through defeating contestants from 79 nations on Monday. Previously, after profitable the identify of Leave out Universe 2021 in Eilat, Israel, she reached The usa New York Town, the place she changed into a spokesperson for more than a few problems and Leave out Universe group.

Allow us to let you know that once 21 years this identify was once given to an Indian good looks. Earlier than Harnaz Kaur Sandhu, best two Indian ladies have gained the Leave out Universe identify. Actress Sushmita Sen was once topped in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Chandigarh-based fashion Sandhu is pursuing her post-graduation in Public Management and began modeling on the age of 17. He was once topped through Andrea Meza of Mexico, the winner of this festival in 2020. Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira (22) was once 2d, whilst South Africa’s Lalela Maswane (24) was once 3rd.