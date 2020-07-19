VIDEO: Leopard enters house, attacks dog behind, shocked mistress

new Delhi: This video of a leopard has surprised. In this video, the leopard enters the house and walks out of the room and a dog follows him. Hearing Dogi’s voice, the mistress could not even come from behind that during this time the leopard overturned and pounced on Dogi. By the time the mistress came, the leopard killed the dog and took it by pressing it in the mouth. Also Read – Corona’s ban on devotion: CM Rawat appeals to devotees due to Kovid 19- Do not come to Haridwar on Somavati Amavasya

The mistress was surprised to see that the leopard killed her pet dog in the blink of an eye. The woman’s second pet dog also comes and sees the leopard, but he is also horrified and returns. From this incident, the woman looks like a friend. This whole incident was captured in a camera there. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital. pic.twitter.com/xX2tf4KYMt Also Read – Haridwar Uttar Pradesh Border Sealed: Haridwar-UP border sealed, ban on bathing in ghats in Somvati Amavasya – ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

This video of Dogi’s leopard attack is from Tallital in Uttarakhand, where on Saturday night, this wild animal entered the house and hunted the dog.