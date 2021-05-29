Video: Martyr Main’s spouse wore military uniform in Pulwama assault

Jammu / Chennai: Nikita Kaul joined the military on Saturday, following within the footsteps of her husband Main Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal (Maj Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal), who used to be martyred in Pulwama. Lieutenant Basic YK Joshi, Commander of the Military’s Northern Command, positioned stars on his shoulders on the Officials’ Coaching Academy in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Protection Ministry has shared a video of this. On the similar time, Nitika Kaul stated within the passing out parade on the Officials Coaching Academy in Chennai, I’ve skilled the similar adventure that she has long past via. I consider that he’s at all times going to be part of my existence. Additionally Learn – Military Leader stated on Ladakh impasse, ‘Our keep watch over over necessary spaces,’ Reserve ‘has been saved in jawan to care for any state of affairs’

#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Ideal Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, used to be awarded SC (P). Lately his spouse @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud second for her as Lt Gen Y Okay Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders! percent.twitter.com/ovoRDyybTs — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) Would possibly 29, 2021

#WATCH | ….I’ve skilled similar adventure he has been via. I consider he’s at all times going to be a part of my existence: Nitika Kaul, spouse of Maj Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who misplaced his existence in 2019 Pulwama assault, at passing out parade at Officials Coaching Academy in Chennai percent.twitter.com/7cLRlsp39c – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 29, 2021

After this tweet, many of us have favored the military and the spouse of the martyred army staff.

Swapnil Pandey wrote, “You understand that is necessary as a result of infantrymen aren’t there, however the military by no means lets in their households to really feel lonely.” Supporting a courageous girl who’s married to a courageous officer and now dressed in a uniform, displays the values ​​of the military and its code of behavior. ” Some others additionally praised Kaul, writing, “That is the most productive tribute to the departed officer.”