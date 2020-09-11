VIDEO: Masked robbers started robbing by hand sanitizing in jewelery shop, took 40 lakh ornaments

Robbery in Jewelery Store: In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, the robbers carried out a very robbery in a jewelery store, whose video has surfaced. This loot occurred during the Corona epidemic in just a few moments. Also Read – Policeman used to send obscene photos to female soldier, SP suspended him on seeing mobile

#WATCH Three armed men wearing masks robbed a jewelry store in Aligarh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/eN9NIGv84l
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2020

In the video, it is seen that three youths entered the jewelery store shop wearing Masks. On leaving, I sanitized my hands from the sanitizer kept in the shop. Within seconds, took out arms and started looting jewelery. A marauder was already present in the shop. The robbers looted jewelery worth about 40 lakh rupees and some cash of about 700 grams of gold in their pittu bags. This robbery of jewelery took some time and was caught in the CCTV camera installed in the shop. This CCTV footage of the incident has come to light.