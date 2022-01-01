Video: Military infantrymen from LoC greeted the countrymen at the new yr, raised slogans of Mom India

Indian Military, Military Jawans, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir, Kupwara, Line of Keep watch over, Kashmir, Information: This video of Indian Military body of workers has surfaced from the Line of Keep watch over in Jammu and Kashmir. The snow frozen within the chilling chilly climate, the ft of the warriors who’re working are getting sunk badly… They’re giving assurance of safety to the countrymen through placing them at stake, particularly when the specter of enemy nation’s nefarious intentions and different terrorists are status in entrance of one another around the LoC. On this video, the warriors of the Indian Military have conveyed their absolute best needs at the new yr to the voters of the rustic. Within the video, the warriors are pronouncing, from the Indian Military, New 12 months’s greetings to all of the countrymen.. Jai Hind.. Jai HindAdditionally Learn – Indian Military and China Military PLA infantrymen greet every different at the new yr and goodies

#WATCH | Indian Military troops want new yr to countrymen from a ahead location alongside the Line of Keep watch over in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir percent.twitter.com/x0iyIJ9gjB – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Indo-Pak infantrymen alternate goodies alongside LoC on New 12 months’s Eve

As India and Pakistan finished a yr subsequent month of the renewed ceasefire alongside the borders in Jammu and Kashmir, infantrymen of the 2 international locations on Saturday exchanged goodies to rejoice the brand new yr alongside the Line of Keep watch over (LoC) in Poonch district. be supplied. Protection spokesperson gave this knowledge. He mentioned that conserving in view the continued ceasefire alongside the border, the aim of this gesture is to additional make stronger peace and team spirit within the Union Territory. “In early 2022, to advertise mutual accept as true with and peace, the Indian Military exchanged goodies and greetings with the Pakistani Military at Poonch and Mendhar transit issues,” the spokesperson mentioned. India and Pakistan in February final yr agreed to a renewed ceasefire alongside the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and barring a couple of incidents of violations, the settlement has introduced reduction to frame citizens and farmers who’ve crossed the Line of Keep watch over (LoC) and the global border. Agricultural actions have additionally resumed at the Border (IB).