Video: MP Karti Chidambaram, two teams of Congress employees clashed in entrance, threw chairs at each and every different ..

Tamil Nadu, Sivaganga, Congress, Congress employees, Karti Chidambaram, Information: This video of Congress employees has surfaced lately on Saturday. On this, there was once a conflict between two teams of Congress employees, wherein they're noticed throwing chairs at each and every different. All this took place within the presence of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. On receiving details about this incident, the police straight away reached and took the placement below keep an eye on.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: In a gathering referred to as by means of the Congress Sivaganga district unit to talk about the impending native frame polls, birthday celebration cadres of 2 factions hurled chairs within the presence of MP Karti Chidambaram. Police officers later cleared everybody from the web page. %.twitter.com/8MLnLOl8Uu – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

In line with the tips, on Saturday, the Sivaganga district unit of Tamil Nadu had referred to as birthday celebration employees to talk about the impending native frame elections. Right through this assembly, two teams of employees clashed and began attacking each and every different. Some employees threw chairs. MP Karti Chidambaram was once additionally provide all the way through this incident. The police who arrived later got rid of everybody from the spot.

As of now, there’s no reputable remark from the birthday celebration but.