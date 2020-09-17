VIDEO: MPs of many parties demonstrated in front of Gandhi statue to pay GST to states

new Delhi: During the ongoing monsoon session in the capital of the country, MPs of various parties demonstrated in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex on Thursday, today, demanding the payment of GST to the states. TRS, TMC, DMK, RJD, AAP, NCP, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena MPs were involved in this demonstration. The MPs of these parties have raised this issue in Parliament. Also Read – India Railway: Kisan Rail will run between Bengaluru-Delhi from September 19, know which states will pass through

The MPs of different parties held their protests near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex, with their arms in their hands. Also Read – Relief news for MPs, MP fund will not be closed forever, but…

#WATCH Delhi: TRS, TMC, DMK, RJD, AAP, NCP, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises, demanding GST payments to states. pic.twitter.com/x9f5azAY0I Also Read – Tata Projects Ltd to build new Parliament building, know how much tender received – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

The 6 non-BJP ruled states West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu have written to the Center opposing the options, under which states will need to take loans to meet the shortfall.

In the 41st meeting of the GST Council held on 27 August 2020, the states were given two options to avail loans so that they could meet the deficit in revenue by taking loans through the special facility of RBI at the same interest rate with the support of Ministry of Finance. .

Out of a total of 13 states, 12 had opted to avail loans from the special facility provided by RBI. This state. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha. Till now only Manipur has opted to take a loan from the market. However, non-BJP ruled states are opposing the loan option to meet the GST revenue shortfall.

Explain that in the current financial year, there is an estimated revenue reduction of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the collection of goods and services (GST) to the states. According to the assessment of the Center due to the epidemic of corona virus infection, about Rs 97,000 crore is due to GST implementation, while the loss of Rs 1.38 lakh crore is due to Kovid-19. Due to this epidemic, the revenue of the states has been adversely affected.

The Center had given two options to the states last month. Under this, an option was given to take 97,000 crore rupees from the special facility provided by the Reserve Bank or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market. At the same time, it was proposed to impose cess even after 2022 on items which are harmful and from the perspective of society.