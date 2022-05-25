Video: Nahuel Guzmán called the referees “corrupt scoundrel” and opened an investigation

After being expelled in the semifinals, Nahuel Guzmán exploded towards the locker room against the arbitration body: “corrupt”.

Concluded the participation of tigers in Clausura 2022 and they did it in an exciting series of semifinals against Atlasin which they were unable to complete the feat of coming back from 3-0 in the first leg at the Jalisco Stadium.

In addition to incurring an improper alignment due to an excess of simultaneous foreign players, the team of Michael Herrera lost the papers when the Rojinegros scored 4-2 that placed them in the semifinals, in particular their goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmanwho was sent off in added time for interrupting a play with another ball.

Because the situation was caused by the Atlas bench, in addition to the fact that the second Guadalajara goal was due to the marking of a penalty, the Argentine goalkeeper left extremely enragedto the point of questioning the integrity of the arbitral body towards the locker room between shouts.

It was through a video broadcast on social networks where Nahuel could be seen in the tunnel of the University Stadiumalready with the game over, all kinds of claims, apparently against the referees of the match:

“Scoundrels! They are rascals! That is what they are! Corrupt, corrupt!

Nahuel Guzmán exploded after the elimination of Tigres and provoked an investigation against him (Photo: Twitter/@golesycifras)

Those are some of the words that can be heard from a distance, because the goalkeeper corrected his path and returned to the entrance of the tunnel to shout towards the field of the Volcano. Later, already in the corridor towards the dressing room, he attacked a person dressed in white and repeated the speech:

“Corrupt pieces, that’s what they are! They are corrupt (…) They are corrupt!

In this way, his notorious discomfort was evident, because although it is not possible to perceive whether it is the refereeing body or members of the rival team, he made it clear that he was not satisfied with the process of the match or the decisions that were made.

This was revealed after the Disciplinary Commission from Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced that the punishment of a suspension match is maintained, as the Tigers had appealed the expulsion during the match; however, at the same time they announced that Nahuel himself was being investigated for what happened after the meeting.

Nahuel Guzmán heading to the Tigres dressing room when he realized that he had been recorded (Photo: Twitter/@golesycifras)

“The Disciplinary Commission reports that, based on the provisions of articles 84 and 85 of the Sanctions Regulation, It was decided to open an Investigation Procedure against the Player Nahuel Guzmán for the events that occurred in the match played on May 21, 2022 corresponding to the Semifinal of the Return of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of LIGA MX between the Clubes Tigres de la UANL vs. Atlas”, detailed the bulletin of the Commission.

Guzmán and other Tigres players later realized that they were being filmed, something that was even recorded on camera, as the cry of “stop recording”, while Nahuel stared at the camera.

Although it was not specified that the investigation involved the video broadcast on social networks, it was implied that it was an issue unrelated to the expulsion for a double warning after interrupting a play, so in the next few days the sports sanction could increase and even involve an economic fine.

