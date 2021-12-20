Video: Navjot Singh Sidhu mentioned – Those that insult the holy scriptures must be hanged publicly

New Delhi: Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Mentioned that those that insult the holy scriptures must be hanged in public in entrance of the folk. Sidhu mentioned that I, Navjot Singh Sidhu, son of Sardar Bhagwan Singh Sidhu, a freedom fighter, claim that if it is Quran Sharif, Bhagwat Geeta, or Guru Granth Sahib, if someone insults those scriptures, he must be hanged and The most important constitutional punishment must be given. As a result of that is one thing that hurts our emotions. That is to harm our emotions. So do not surrender.Additionally Learn – BSP Leader Mayawati’s allegation, SP, BJP and Congress obstructed the development of Ganga Freeway

#WATCH | Punjab Congress leader NS Sidhu says, "Conspiracy happening to disrupt Punjab's peace. Anyplace sacrilege takes position, be it of Quran Sharif or Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib, they(responsible) must be hanged in public & given greatest Constitutional punishment…" (19.12) percent.twitter.com/z6cGnie3ke – ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Allow us to inform you that two folks had been crushed to demise in Punjab at the fees of Guru Granth Sahib. Each those incidents took place at other puts. There may be a large number of ruckus about this. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has constituted SIT for investigation relating to this.