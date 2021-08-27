Video: Navjot Singh Sidhu stated – If you do not let me make a decision… I will be able to play brick by way of brick…

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu Information: Amidst rigidity in Punjab Congress, State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has stated on Friday that if you don’t let me make a decision, I will be able to now not depart someone…(Brick to brick)…” Punjab Congress Leader Sidhu as of late stated on Friday. This observation has come after his marketing consultant Malvinder Singh, who was once in controversy over his social media submit on Kashmir, has given up his duty.Additionally Learn – Malvinder Singh Mali dissociates himself from the duty of marketing consultant to Punjab Congress Leader Sidhu

#WATCH:”… In the event you don’t let me take selections, I gained’t spare… (ent se ent baja dunga)…”: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu percent.twitter.com/1KeMuPBlZy – ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu stated, 'I've informed the birthday celebration top command that if I'm able to reside as much as the expectancies of the folks of Punjab and the Punjab fashion, I will be able to now not let the Congress out of the image for 20 years.

Navjot Singh Sidhu additional stated, “But when you don’t permit me to take selections, I will be able to transform toothless. State assets are going into personal wallet.

Malvinder Singh Mali dissociates himself from the duty of marketing consultant

After the debatable social media submit, Malvinder Singh Mali has now separated himself from the duty of marketing consultant to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu’s marketing consultant Malvinder Singh Mali, whilst freeing a letter in Twitter, wrote, “I withdraw my consent to indicate to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat stated – this topic is over

On the identical time, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat stated at the observation of the marketing consultant of Navjot Singh Sidhu, the marketing consultant has stated that that is my private topic and this topic is over. He has stated that I’ve now not made this observation as an marketing consultant to Sidhu. Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat stated, “The entirety goes smartly in Punjab, when the elections are close to, there’s some motion. This doesn’t imply that the entirety isn’t standard.

Mali had posted at the factor of 370 in Pakistan and Kashmir

Not too long ago, Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg, two advisors of Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, posted on social media on delicate problems like Kashmir and Pakistan. In a social media submit, Mali spoke at the factor of abrogation of Article 370 of the Charter, underneath which the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were given a different standing. He had reportedly stated that if Kashmir was once part of India then what was once the wish to take away Article 370 and 35A.

Sidhu’s advisors got here underneath assault within the controversy

Garg had additionally posted that the grievance of Pakistan by way of the Leader Minister of Punjab isn’t within the pastime of Punjab. After this, Leader Minister Amarinder, who had confronted tussle with Sidhu up to now, had centered the counselors of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) leader Sidhu. After this, each the counselors of Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu had been seriously criticized by way of many events.