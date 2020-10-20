VIDEO: New Twist in Bihar Politics: Nitish-Tejashwi arrives at Ram Vilas’s Shraddhakaram, Chirag seen in the middle

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: A new twist has appeared in the Bihar assembly elections. Late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan performed the shraddharama at the LJP office in Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also reached this shraddhakaram. Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan duly welcomed both the guests. Chirag Paswan appeared in the middle and Nitish looked stunning on one side. Also Read – Bihar Election: LJP released third list of 41 candidates, know who got ticket from

Chirag said – Now Nitish will never be able to become CM Also Read – Spending limit in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections increased by 10 percent, know how much can be spent now

Earlier Chirag Paswan fiercely attacked against Nitish. Chirag had said that LJP is contesting more seats than JDU and we will definitely win more seats than them. Now I am free from all rituals (after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan), so from tomorrow I will come with a pledge among the people that the present CM Nitish Kumar will never become CM again. Also Read – Bihar Election: Despite Corona, huge crowds rallying in Tejashwi’s rallies, anti-shocked; See photos

LJP is contesting on more seats than JDU and possibly winning more seats than them. Now improving free from all rituals (after Ram Vilas Paswan’s death) so concerned be among people from tomorrow with the resolve that present CM never becomes CM again: LJP Chief Chirag Paswan #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/RAq5OcVozb – ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Nitish reached Ramvilas shraddharama, slogans of Chirag Zindabad

Bihar Chief Minister cum JDU national president Nitish Kumar reached LJP office in Patna on Tuesday evening to attend Ram Vilas Paswan’s Shraddhakaram. JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary and BJP leader Nityanand Rai were also present with CM Nitish. During this, party supporters present in LJP office shouted slogans of Chirag Paswan Zindabad in front of CM Nitish.

Chirag sent invitation to all leaders

The founder of the Lok Janshakti Party and himself a part of the Modi cabinet. Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Ram Vilas Paswan’s Shraddhakaram. Apart from PM and CM Nitish Kumar, in the event organized on 20 October, the invitation was sent to dozens of leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy CM Sushil Modi.

Along with this, an invitation was sent to all the ministers and members of the Modi cabinet including. On Tuesday, veteran leaders from across the country gathered in Patna. Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati Paras said that all those who wanted his elder brother were sent.